Nisbet, Pa. — Robert H. Dougherty, 94, of Nisbet passed away at Rose View Center on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

He was born in Limestone Twp. on Nov. 9, 1928 to mother Frances (Winter) Shuhler and step-father Charles N. Shuhler.

Bob was a member of Immaculate Conception of B.V.M. Catholic Church and the church’s Holy Name Society. He served in the U.S. Army from January 1951 until January 1953 with 57th Med. Truck Battalion, and a was member of V.F.W. post 7863, DuBoistown.

Bob retired from Shop-Vac, but his true passion was farming; he enjoyed farming until he was 80 years old.

Surviving are his siblings, Irene, Genevieve, John, and Helen (Steve); sister-in-law, Gail; stepchildren, Carol, Stanley (Arlene), Donna, Mary Kay (Terry); step-daughters-in-law, Vicki and Carla; 22 stepgrandchildren; 35 stepgreat-grandchildren and 14 stepgreat-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Mary; brothers, Ed, and Tom (Ida); stepchildren, Fred, Francis, Kevin; stepsons-in law, Steve and Dale.

There will be no visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 5973 Jacks Hollow Road, Bastress with his pastor, Rev. Bert S. Kozen, officiating.

Burial with full military honors accorded by Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County will follow mass in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 for the benefit of Susquehanna Family Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, please visit Bob’s memorial page at www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book.

