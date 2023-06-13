Montoursville, Pa. — Robert H. “Bob” Wetzel of Montoursville passed away Friday, June 9, 2023.

Born in Salona, Clinton County, he lived there for the next eighteen years. Upon graduation from Mill Hall High School, he moved to the Shore Area of New Jersey. Bob began working at the Long Branch Trust, following his interest in finance.

In the fall of 1950 he was drafted into the Army and sent to Freiburg, Germany, with the 4th Infantry Division. Bob served there for two years, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Upon his discharge, he moved to Williamsport and joined the Williamsport National Bank, working there as an assistant trust officer. While there, Bob attended Penn State and Bucknell University.

In 1953 he married the former Caroline Greenough, of Sunbury and Barbours. Bob and Carol had four children: Steve, Linda, Kate, and Judy.

After a career in sales with the Smith Printing Company, Bob went on to be one of the founders of Data Papers, Phoenix Data, and Data Trends, where he was active until his retirement in 1995.

His wife Carol died in 1974. Bob then married Mary Martens, mother of William Martens and Melissa Hull. He was predeceased by his “brothers,” Ed, Chuck, and Glenn Rightmire.

He was active in the Kiwanis Club, President of the Williamsport Wheel Club, and was a lifetime member of the Gray’s Run Club. Bob served as a board member of the A.J. Barbour School. Being an Eagles Mere resident, he was president of the Eagles Mere Friends of the Arts and a board member of the Eagles Mere Conservancy. Bob was a life member of the Eureka Lodge 335, Scottish Rite, and Irem Shrine.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary, are a son, Steve Wetzel; three daughters, Linda and Kate Wetzel and Judy (Kevin) McFadden; two step children, William (Melissa) Martens and Melissa Hull; six grandchildren, Tyranni Dewitt, Bobby and Caroline McFadden, Allison Eisenhauer, Elizabeth Martens, and Mary Ann Hull; and five great-grandchildren, Cooper, Novah, Macaulay, Michael, and William.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Community Baptist Church, 1853 PA-87, Montoursville, where the Christian service will be held at 11 a.m. with Elder Greg Sanford officiating.

Burial will follow in Barbours Cemetery, where all are welcome.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial donations in Bob’s name be made to the Eagles Mere Conservancy, P. O. Box 64, Eagles Mere, PA 17731.

All who knew Bob claimed him as their best friend.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Wetzel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.