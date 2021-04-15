Turbotville -- Robert H. “Bob” Wertman, 84, of Turbotville died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

Born June 1, 1936 in Montgomery, he was a son of the late Harman and Mabel (Persun) Wertman. On October 22, 1954 he married the former Esther Ruth Feigles who preceded him in death on January 13, 2020. Together they celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Bob attended Muncy schools. Earlier in life, he worked at a nursery and Christmas tree farm. Bob retired as a supervisor from the former Sprout-Waldron’s, now Andritz, where he worked for 34 years and was a member of the Quarter Century Club.

He attended Pleasant View Wesleyan Church, Muncy.

Bob enjoyed golfing, watching NASCAR and hunting. He loved working in his yard and driving his tractors in local parades. Bob also enjoyed helping with the Special Olympics serving as a unified coach.

Surviving are four sons and three daughters-in-law, Daniel and Susan Wertman, of Muncy, Charles Edward Wertman, of Turbotville, Kevin and Lorraine Wertman, of Turbotville and William and Tammie Wertman, of Muncy; a daughter and son-in-law, Lovetta and Robert Hill, of Lairdsville; a sister, Florence Knopp, of Muncy; a step sister, Madelyn, of Fla.; two step brothers, Donald and Sam, both of Fla.; twelve grandchildren, Danny, Heith, Randy, Kurt, Matt, Brent, Frankie, Skyanne, Preston, Shelby, Caitlyne and Seth; and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Robert Joe Wertman in 1995; a great-grandchild, Kaden Wertman; one brother, Charles Wertman; and three sisters, Delores Temple, Pat Moll and Shirley Houseknecht.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, April 16 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Services and burial will be held privately in the Muncy Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Pleasant View Wesleyan Church through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in his memory.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.