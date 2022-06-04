Cogan Station — Robert H. "Bob" Cunningham, 97, of Cogan Station died Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his home. Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 21 years, Shirley A. (Evans) Cunningham.

Born April 18, 1925 in Aitch, he was a son of the late Benjamin F. and Estella B. (Horton) Cunningham.

Bob served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired as a truck driver for Anheuser-Busch after 53 years. Bob later served as a constable for Hepburn Township and was a fire policeman for Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Bob loved horses, especially his late horse Checkmate, Amish and the Amish country, going on car rides with his wife, watching old western movies, listening to audio books, and enjoyed auctioning off just about anything in his possession.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Debbie Cunningham of Texas, Patricia Kondash of Columbia, S.C., Bonnie Kelley (Randy) of Altoona, Audrey "Audi" Waltz (Glen) of Trout Run, Peggy Thompson (Bill) of Cogan Station, Annette McClure (Tim Smith) of Trout Run, Gail Hill (Raymond) of Williamsport, Michelle Liddic (Ron) of Williamsport, and Rick Rhone (Lisa Shoemaker) of Trout Run; 18 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons Michael and Robert Cunningham and several siblings.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company 615 PA-973, Cogan Station, PA 17728.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

