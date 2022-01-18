South Williamsport -- Robert G. Schooley, 91, of South Williamsport died peacefully Thursday, January 13, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born November 24, 1930 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Kenneth E. and Beatrice (Grier) Schooley.

Bob served his country proudly in the United States Air Force, and at the same time earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Penn State University. He went on to become the Director of Domestic and International Sales for Lycoming Engines, retiring after 32 years of employment. He was an active member at Messiah Lutheran Church, serving on church council and various committees, was a member of the South Williamsport Lions Club, and a former member of Williamsport Community Concert Association. Bob was also a longtime member of Masonic Lodge 106, F&A.M., and a 32nd degree member of the Williamsport Consistory. During retirement Bob could be found RVing across the United States with his wife Edna. He remained an avid Penn State sports fan throughout his life.

Surviving are two sons, Thomas Schooley of Montoursville and Jack Schooley of Clarkdale, Arizona; a daughter, Nancy Hauth (Jeff) of Reno, Nevada; four grandchildren, Krista Kimmel (Greg) of Rockton, Heather Butters (Grant) of Woodbridge, Virginia, Lindsay Hauth of Las Vegas, Nevada and Matthew Hauth (Ellie) of Reno, Nevada.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Edna M. (Myers) Schooley in 2016; and a sister, Jeanne Meek.

A funeral service to honor the life of Robert will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 26 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 324 S. Howard St., South Williamsport. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. on Wednesday at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, c/o the Flower Fund, 324 S. Howard St., South Williamsport, PA, 17702.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Bob’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



