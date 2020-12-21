Jersey Shore -- Robert G. Moore, known by Bob to friends and family, died on December 18, 2020, at UPMC Susquehanna due to complications of COVID 19. He was 84.

Bob was born March 26, 1936, in Oval, one of 17 children to the late Gerald and Dorothy (Steinbacher) Moore. Bob graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1954 and married the former Joyce Bowes in 1958. They celebrated 62 years of marriage on May 16.

Bob was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Bastress. He retired in the late 1990s from Your Building Center in Williamsport after spending most of his life in construction sales and sales management. He held several local banking board positions and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Bob loved his work and enjoyed endlessly reminiscing about it if you ever visited with him at what the immediate family jokingly called “The Moore Compound” in The Valley.

Bob loved to tend tirelessly to his vegetable garden and could be known to annoyingly fret over the height of his lawn. He loved a good mixed drink, Notre Dame Football and Sunday morning golfing.

He had a devilish smile and the quick wit to match it. He wasn’t known as a patient man, and sometimes had the temper to prove it. To his children, he was a provider, a disciplinarian and, later in life, a non-stop conversationalist and trusted adviser. To his grandkids and great grandkids: He was Pap or Pappy.

Alzheimer’s slowly took Bob away from us and his beloved home when family could no longer guarantee his safety. He spent his last few months of 2020 at Heritage Springs in Montoursville getting the daily care and 24-hour support that he needed.

Besides his wife, Bob is survived by his nine children, Cynthia Keim (Allen) of Jersey Shore; Mark Moore (Becky) of Enola; Cheryl Lambert, Williamsport; Michael Moore, Watsontown; Matthew Moore (Roberta) of Linden; Eric Moore (Christy) of Jim Thorpe; Carol Orndorf (Steven), Jersey Shore; Steven Moore (Beth), Antes Fort and Catherine Hirko (George) of York; 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by six sisters: Lorraine Dunlap, Janet Lorson, Connie Moore, Marjorie Asel, Donna Dincher and Frances White; and seven brothers, Edward, Dennis, Jacob, Rocky, Dave, Alfred and Michael.

He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Justin Moore and Brennan Moore, and three brothers, John, Wes and Bill.

Services will be private and at the convenience of family. Because of the pandemic, extended family and friends will be able to join us at a later date when we all can gather safely and celebrate Bob’s life.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

