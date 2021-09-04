South Williamsport -- Robert G. Harman, 70, of South Williamsport died peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, August 29, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born November 20, 1950 in Williamsport he was the son of the late Samuel J. and Alice M. (Andrews) Harman.

Bob earned a Bachelor's degree in Commercial Science from Tiffin University in Ohio. He was employed at the Williamsport Hospital for over 25 years, working in Emergency and Operations Room Admissions. During retirement, he worked part-time as a driver for NAPA Auto Parts.

A sports man through and through, Bob, coached, watched, critiqued, and cheered on many athletes from softball, to baseball, to basketball and beyond. For almost 25 years he could be found on the sidelines at South Williamsport coaching the JV Girls' basketball team and assisting the Varsity team. Bob was a Philly Phanatic sports fan and also enjoyed UNC college basketball. His vibrant, social personality could make anyone smile. Bob was a member of South Williamsport United Methodist Church and could often be found out at several local organizations or enjoying a cold one at the Young Men's Republican Club.

Surviving are three children, Melissa Harman (Cheryl) of Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, Jamie Harman (David Zwolinski) of Pittsburgh, and Michael Harman (Maddi Swoyer) of Montoursville; two granddaughters, Sophie-Marie and Remi James Harman; a special friend Kelly Wrightson of South Williamsport; a sister Rebecca Praster (Thomas) of Riegelsville; a niece and nephew and his beloved cat, Gigi.

A memorial service to honor the life of Bob will be held at 11 a.m. September 18, 2021 at South Williamsport United Methodist Church, 409 Main Street South Williamsport, PA 17702. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

