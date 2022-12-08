Watsontown, Pa. — Robert G. Donahue, 62, of Watsontown passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by loved ones.

Born October 25, 1960 in Bryn Mawr, he was the son of the late John W. and Helen M. (Zengel) Donahue. On November 14, 2020, he married the former Angela Pentz and they celebrated two years of marriage. Together they attended Delaware Run Wesleyan Church in Watsontown.

Bob was a graduate of Cardinal O’Hara High School. He was a dedicated delivery driver at Fed-Ex for over 30 years and officially retired in early 2021. He had a great sense of pride in keeping his property and cars well-kept and enjoyed washing/detailing his vehicles. He also enjoyed the outdoors, the beach, classic rock, and watching sports.

Bob was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and Pittsburgh hater (Let’s go Flyers! - oh and Crosby sucks!) He was also known to always find the best cheesesteak places and loved hitting up a Philly Pretzel Factory on every trip down to see a game or visit his family.

Bob, aka Bobby D, had a great passion for helping others. For over 40 years he was well-known to the local recovering community as a giving, compassionate mentor and encourager to those who overcame addiction. He has touched the lives of countless people and gained many lifelong friendships as a result.

In addition to his wife, Angie, he is survived by his daughter: Alycia Rooney and her husband Ryan; two granddaughters who cherished their Poppy: Natalee and Reese Rooney; a step-son: Derek (Jessica) Rice, and step-grandson: Raymond Rice; two brothers: John (Mary) Donahue and Stephen Donahue; four sisters: Jane (John) Bortner, Christine Wood, Diane (Fred) Zimmer, and Ann (Fran) Gawel; 2 nieces, 7 nephews and 13 great-nieces and nephews who all adored their “number one” Uncle Bob.

There will be a memorial service held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 11 at Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, 5570 Musser Lane, Watsontown, with Pastor Michael Reece officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org. In support of his daughter being a survivor, Bob donated annually to ACS and attended Relay for Life events with her every year. We ask that you continue this for him in his memory. Cancer sucks!

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

