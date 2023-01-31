Williamsport, Pa. — Robert F. “Bob” Griffin, Jr., 82, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Valley View Nursing Home. Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years, Darla (Houseknecht) Griffin.

Born October 15, 1940 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Robert F., Sr. and Margaret M. (Casselberry) Griffin.

For 60 years, Bob was the co-owner of Shamrock Grill in Williamsport. It was at the Shamrock that he created lasting friendships with patrons and coworkers and enjoyed going to work every day. An avid traveler, he sailed on close to 40 cruises and enjoyed trips to Las Vegas. A true wine connoisseur, he savored Napa Valley cabernets.

He enjoyed sports as a Notre Dame and Philadelphia Eagles fan. We could hear him cheering from above as the Eagles took their win heading to Super Bowl LVII. Above all else, Bob loved his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife is one son, John Griffin of Williamsport; a sister, Linda M. Woodward (Donald); nieces, Wendy McCandless (Kirk), Tammy Zilske (Matthew), Penny Lutz (Jason), and Amy Fessler (Bill); many great-nieces and nephews; and his beloved fur baby, Caymus.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Patrick M. Griffin.

A memorial service to honor the life of Bob will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 2 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob’s name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3301 Wahoo Drive, Williamsport, PA 17701, or Paws Park c/o South Williamsport Borough, 329 W. Southern Ave. South Williamsport, PA 17702.

Online condolences may be made on Bob’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

