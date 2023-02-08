Montgomery, Pa. — Robert E. More, 79, of Montgomery died Sunday, February 5, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

He was born December 7, 1943 in Muncy, the son of the late Laverne and Marie (Green) More. On June 22, 1974, he married the former Judy Steininger, who survives. Together they celebrated 48 years of marriage.

Robert was a 1961 graduate of Montgomery High School and served six years in the United States Army Reserves. He served for over 35 years as both owner/operator of the Robert E. More farming operation, and was the sole-proprietor of Robert E. More Heating, both of Montgomery.

Robert was a member of St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, Montgomery, where he served as past Lay President and served on the council and finance committees.

Robert was very active in the community where he currently served on the Muncy Valley Hospital Board of Directors, M&T Bank Regional Advisory Board, and was a director and past chairman of the First Community Foundation of Pennsylvania, Industrial Properties Corporation Board, and the Williamsport-Lycoming Foundation Board.

He previously served as a director and past chair with numerous additional affiliations including: the Muncy Valley Healthcare Foundation Board, Montgomery Community Development Corporation, Susquehanna Health System Executive Finance Committee of combined Boards, Williamsport-Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, Northern Central Bank Corporate Board, and the Lycoming County Assistant Board of Appeals.

Robert was a 50 year member of the Muncy Lodge No. 299 F&AM, Williamsport Consistory, and Irem Temple. He was also a member of the Montgomery American Legion Post 251 and Eagle Grange #1.

He enjoyed the outdoors and was a member of the Red Fox Hunting and Fishing club.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Jamie More; one daughter, Kim More; and five grandchildren, Brady, Bailey, and Sydney More, and Colby and Connor Puderbach.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, February 11 at St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, Rt. 405, Montgomery, where the funeral will be held at noon with his minister, James Girven, officiating.

Private burial will be held in St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Robert’s memory be made to St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, 196 Brick Church Rd., Montgomery, PA 17752.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert More as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.