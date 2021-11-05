Loyalsock Twp. -- Robert E. Hauke, Sr., 94, of Loyalsock Township passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2021.

Robert was born on July 3, 1927, to the late George J. Sr. and Elizabeth "Bessie" (Eck) Hauke.

Bob graduated from St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Dickinson Seminary (now Lycoming College). He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Upon returning, he went on to work for the Pennsylvania Railroad as a claims adjuster for over 30 years.

Bob was a lifetime member of the Loyal order of the Moose #145. He also was a member of the American Legion Post 617, VFW Post 7863, Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Polish Club.

He was a big sports fan and enjoyed watching the N.Y. Yankees, Penn State and Notre Dame. Bob was an avid bowler in many leagues throughout Williamsport.

Bob was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Loyalsock.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Nancy (Siegel) Hauke, 3 daughters; Deborah (John) Stahl of South Carolina, Linda (Ray) Scott of Loyalsock and Jennifer (Christoph) Radar of Florida, 2 sons; Robert E. Hauke Jr. of Williamsport, Gary M. Hauke of Tennessee, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Kevin W. Hauke.

The family will receive friends at the Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., at 133 E. Third St., Williamsport Pa., from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Deacon Steven B. Frye officiating, followed by burial at Wildwood Cemetery with full military honors.

The family prefers that all those in attendance wear a mask. If you do not have one, there will be masks available at the door upon entry.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be made to Mooseheart Charities and mailed to Mooseheart Charities, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL, 60539.

To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.



