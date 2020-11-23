Williamsport -- Robert Eugene Gilbert, 71, of Williamsport passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Muncy Valley Skilled Nursing Unit.

He was born on May 16, 1949 in Williamsport and was the son of the late William Henry and Helen (Graham) Gilbert. He had worked for GTE Sylvania and then retired. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting movies.

Robert is survived by one son; William H. “Wil” Gilbert (Angie) of Jersey Shore, two daughters; Bobbi-Jo Howard of Concord, New Hampshire, and Jennifer Lee Waters of Keene, New Hampshire, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one brother; David Gilbert of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter; Annie Gilbert, one grandson; Lee W. Gilbert, one brother; William Miller and two sisters; Donna Ford and Margaret Confer.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.