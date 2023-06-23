Williamsport, Pa. — Robert E. Charnock, 90, of Williamsport passed at home on Monday, June 19, 2023.
He was born in Williamsport on October 12, 1932, a son to the late William and Esther (Cohick) Charnock.
Bob worked as a laborer for the Natural Gas Industry and was a licensed pilot. In the past, he could often be found skydiving as a member of the Penny Hill Sky Divers. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Bob is survived by his close friend and caretaker, Patricia Lusk of Williamsport.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother William.
Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, 4323 Lycoming Mall Dr., Montoursville, PA 17754 at a later date.
Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or check for service details and updates, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.