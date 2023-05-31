obit candle new size woodgrain

Williamsport, Pa. — Robert E. "Bob" Jenkins, 72, of Williamsport passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport. Services are private at the convenience of the family. To leave a condolence, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com

