Williamsport, Pa. — Robert E. "Bob" Jenkins, 72, of Williamsport passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport. Services are private at the convenience of the family. To leave a condolence, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.
