Flemington -- Robert Dean Somerville, 96, of Flemington passed away March 12,2022 at the Susque View Home, Lock Haven.

He was born September 11, 1925, in Lock Haven to D. Ford and Sarah E. Wilson Somerville.

Dean was a graduate of the Lock Haven High School and served in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II. He was united in marriage to the former Carol Miller on April 14, 1946, who preceded him in death August 10, 2015.

Dean had worked at the Hammermill Paper Company for 38 years and worked Construction for Mike Irvin and Kunes. He was a member of the LaFayette Lodge #199, Williamsport Consistory, and the American Legion, he had also been a member of the Flemington United Methodist Church and served as the Flemington Borough tax collector for over twenty-five years.

Dean is survived by a son, David R. (Glenda) Somerville of Latrobe, Pa., and a daughter, Cindy Schick of Ivyland, Pa. Also surviving are four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Dean was preceded in death by two brothers Arthur and John Somerville, a sister Helen McCloskey, a son-in-law, Dennis Schick, and a daughter in-law Kathy Ritchie Somerville.

Funeral services for Robert Dean Somerville will be held in the Flemington United Methodist Church, 225 High St., Lock Haven on Saturday March 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rick L. Conklin officiating. Family and friends will be received in the church one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Dean’s name to the Flemington United Methodist Church.

Services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA 17745. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.



