Lock Haven -- Robert D. Yearick, Jr., 82, of E. Park St., Lock Haven passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Jersey Shore Manor Care Health Services.

He was born in Lock Haven on January 5, 1940 to the late Robert D. and Lydia Smith Yearick.

Robert was married to the former Bonnie Kling July 3, 1964. He was a member of the Blanchard Church of Christ. He worked at various industries including Philco Electric out of Philadelphia, RCA out of Indiana, Fisher Electric out of Lewisburg and UGI / Lock Haven Gas Company, from which he retired after many years of service.

Survivors include his wife Bonnie, a daughter, Becky S. Yearick of Bellefonte, and a son, Robert D. (Tammie) Yearick III of Mill Hall. Also surviving are two grandchildren Kimberly A. Yearick of Woolrich and Jordan M. Yearick of Wyoming, and a sister Carolyn (Raymond) Strecker of New Jersey.

Funeral Services for Robert D. Yearick Jr. will be held on Thursday April 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Blanchard Church of Christ, 161 Beach St. Blanchard. Officiating will be Pastor Russell Moldovan assisted by Associate Pastor Wally Kocher. Interment will be in the Schenck Cemetery, Howard, Pa. Family and friends will be received in the church one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Robert's name to the Blanchard Church of Christ.

Arrangements are und the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC. 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Facebook page.



