Montoursville, Pa. — Robert D. Ventrello, 54, of Montoursville passed away suddenly on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Born in Wiesbaden, Germany on Aug. 9, 1969, Bob grew up in Brick, N.J., and graduated from Brick Memorial High School, class of 1987.

Bob was a dedicated lighting specialist for over 25 years, most recently working for Schaedler Yesco Distribution, Inc.

Bob was an amazing father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to so many. His passions included golf and hiking, always competing with himself to improve. He hiked the Appalachian Trail a few years ago and had planned to do it again.

An avid sports fan and lifelong N.Y. Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia 76ers fan, there was always a game for him to watch.

Bob's biggest passion was his music. A self-taught guitar player and vocalist, Bob was at his happiest playing music at local pubs and charitable events, or just strumming his guitar in his garage to share clips with family and friends. His voice, smile, and spirit for life will be greatly missed by all.

Bob was predeceased by his beloved mother, Patricia Sharkey, in 2018. He is survived by his loving and devoted son, Treyton; his father, Robert and step-mother, Terry Bradley Ventrello; sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Kevin Darcy; nieces, Allison and Caileigh Darcy; his loving girlfriend, Donna Schlatter; and countless friends and relatives who will miss him greatly.

Celebrations of life will be held in Pennsylvania and New Jersey at later dates.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements.

