Montgomery — Robert D. “Bob” Sharr, Jr., 74, of Montgomery passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Williamsport North Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Born October 19, 1947 in Watsontown, he was the son of the late Robert D., Sr. and Anna E. (Nicholas) Sharr.

Bob worked at Muncy Homes in Clarkstown for 28 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on his truck.

In addition to his companion Darlene Sharr, of Montgomery, he is survived by one grandson; one great-granddaughter; four brothers: Eugene, Charles, and Wayne “Peanut” Sharr, all of Watsontown, and Wyatt Sharr, of Milton; and one sister: Elaine Fenstermacher, of Perry, Florida.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert D. “Bobby” Sharr III, two brothers: Jimmie and Ernie Sharr; and one sister: Nancy Smith.

In keeping with his wishes, services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Sharr, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.