Williamsport -- Robert D. "Bob" Rumsey, Jr., 51, of Williamsport passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Surviving is his loving wife of 32 years, Stacey R. (Hamm) Rumsey.

Born July 26, 1969, in Brooksville, Florida, he was a son of Robert D. Rumsey, Sr. of Canton and Rebecca (Campbell) Hazel of Lawrenceville.

Bob was a dairy farmer for Deremer Dairy Farm. He loved spending time with his family and being outdoors hunting and fishing. He was a Buffalo Bills football fan and enjoyed watching WWE and MMA fighting as well as watching his son and granddaughters wrestle.

Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are his four children, Lewis D. Rumsey (Stephanie), Brittany M. Rumsey, Amber R. Rumsey, and Savannah N. Rumsey (Rich), all of Williamsport; eight grandchildren, Marissa, Lillian, Josiah, Iyannah, Robert, Audreyonna, Catayliah, Elijah, and one on the way; eight siblings Tammy Whittle, Stacey Merrill (Jonathan), Carl Novinger, Danielle Wescott (Timothy), Danette Buck, Daniel Camp (Nancy), Jan Rumsey (John), and Josh Rumsey (Latisha); 13 nieces; eight nephews; two great-nieces; one great-nephew; and several aunts and uncles.

Bob was preceded in death by a granddaughter Aniyah Green and two brothers, Joseph and Paul Rumsey.

A funeral service to honor the life of Bob will be held 7 p.m. Friday, March 26 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home. We ask that you please wear a face covering as we comply with COVID-19 regulations.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help the family on Robert's memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.