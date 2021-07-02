Nisbet -- Robert D. “Bob” Hoffman, Sr., 73, of Nisbet passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born March 29, 1948 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Calvin Sr. and Louise M. (George) Hoffman.

Bob was a 1966 graduate of Montoursville High School and worked at Frito Lay for over 30 years until retirement. He liked classic cars and car shows, boat watching and spending time at the river. Bob enjoyed going to auctions, yard sales, and flea markets where he acquired a variety of collectibles and Coca-Cola memorabilia. Above all else, Bob loved spending time with his family and visited them often.

Surviving are three children, Trudy Ottenmiller (Guy) of Trout Run, Stacie Butler (Rick) of Cogan Station, and Robert D. Hoffman, Jr. of Williamsport; 7 grandchildren; two siblings, Earl Hoffman and Patricia Hall both of Williamsport; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Calvin Jr., David, and John Hoffman and a sister, Nancy Moyer.

A private graveside service will be held in Twin Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made on Bob’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Hoffman, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



