Nippenose Valley -- Robert C. Schurer, 80, of Nippenose Valley passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Gatehouse.

Born May 1, 1940 in Jersey Shore, he was a son to the late George Schurer and the former Margaret Shuhler.

Robert honorably served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He retired after 33 years accident free as a truck driver. He was a member the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Bastress where he served on the Holy Names Society. Robert loved being outdoors, especially gardening and farming. He was always there to give a lending hand to any neighbor or friend.

He is survived by his loving wife, the former Mary E. Leone; a daughter, Ann (Marc) Lovell of Williamsport; a son, Robert A. (Betty) Schurer of Williamsport; brother, Gene (Mary Ann) Schurer of Williamsport; sisters, Mary Smith and Lucy (Carl) Bloom, both of Jersey Shore; five grandchildren, Angelina and Alexander Pelletier, Brianna Lovell, and Daniel and Joel Easter; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday morning, January 18, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 6001 Jacks Hollow Rd, Williamsport, PA 17702.

He will be laid to rest in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roberts name may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church.

