Lock Haven -- Robert C. Pelton, 67, of Lock Haven passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Haven Skilled Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. He was born in Bellefonte on December 11, 1953 to Clarence and Phyllis Hassinger Pelton.

Robert enjoyed watching baseball and football; his favorite teams were the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers. He helped deliver meals on wheels for a period of time. Robert was loved by everyone who knew him and always had a cheerful smile.

Robert is survived by one brother; George H. Pelton, three sisters; Phyllis Keller, Marsha Smith, and Patricia Newman.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Calhoun

Funeral services for Robert C. Pelton will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Union Cemetery, Bellefonte.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Robert’s name to Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Street, Lock Haven, PA 17745 or Hope Enterprise.

