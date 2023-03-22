Williamsport, Pa. — Robert C. Hensler (Skip), of Ellijay, Georgia, and formerly of Williamsport, was called to his Heavenly Home on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 with his family by his side.

Born Jan. 3, 1949, Skip was the son of the late Robert V. Hensler and Grace Hensler Kinley.

Skip was a 1966 graduate of Williamsport Area High School, and worked for Weldon’s before moving his family to the Fort Lauderdale area in 1977. There, Skip worked as a machinist for aerospace engineers until he relocated to Northern Georgia in 1994. In Georgia, he worked as a Radiology Technician at Northside Cherokee Hospital until he retired in 2012.

Skip loved the outdoors, he enjoyed hiking, fishing, target shooting, watching the wildlife from his porch, and loved his four-legged fur babies.

Skip leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 54 years, Cindy Mancini Hensler; as well as three devoted daughters, Shannon Hensler, of Ellijay, Ga., Nikki (Jim) Weatherwax, of Cogan Station, and Kelly (Desi) Govea, of Waleska, Ga.; four grandchildren, Robert (Emily) Beeman, Scottie Beeman (Taylor Watt), Casey (John) Walker, and Kameron Govea; two great-granddaughters, Evalynn and Phoebe Beeman; as well as his mother, and sister Sharon Knittle, both of Williamsport.

A memorial to honor Skip’s life will be held in the Spring of 2023 at Heshbon United Methodist Church in his hometown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Hensler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

