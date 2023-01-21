Williamsport, Pa. — Robert C. Burchanoski, 68, of Williamsport died at Geisinger Medical Center on January 17, 2023.

He was one of ten children. He was born in Williamsport on September 30, 1954, a son of the late Peter F. Jr and Kathryn L. (McLaughlin) Burchanoski, whom he loved very much.

Robert was a member of the former Annunciation Church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish for many years, and loved his faith.

Bobby will be remembered and loved by his niece Mona (Aaron) Lazar who was by his side every day before he died, along with his great niece Addison Lazar, he was greatly loved by the entire Lazar family.

Bobby worked at Eagle Janitorial for 34 years. He was a devoted and faithful employee who worked with generations of management. He was mostly fond of Sylvester Twigg. Bobby was a highly skilled technician who always provided quality services to all of Eagle’s customers. Bobby was also a devoted Eagles fan and enjoyed the rivalry between other employees over who their favorite football teams were.

Bobby had a big heart and was always there to help his friends. Bobby was loved by his friends and coworkers, especially Steve Twigg and his wife. Bobby loved Mariah Beamer and her children, sisters, and brothers very much. He had a green thumb, enjoyed planting flowers and making things look as beautiful as possible. He had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by those that loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 5 siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023 at St, Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W, 4th St., Williamsport PA 17701 with Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating. Burial will follow at Assumption Church Cemetery.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

