Montgomery, Pa. — Robert C. “Bob” Riddell, Sr., 79, of Montgomery died Sunday, September 17, 2023 at the home of his daughter surrounded by his family.

Born November 16, 1943 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Harry W., Sr., and Sara E. (Meisel) Riddell. On June 21, 1969, he married the former Roxie A. Fisher, who survives. Together they celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Bob was a 1962 graduate of Montgomery High School. Earlier in life he worked on Kenny Blessing’s farm. Bob worked at Construction Specialties for over 50 years before retiring.

He was a member of the St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, Montgomery.

Bob enjoyed bowling on a league at the former Clover Leaf Lanes. He also found pleasure in hunting and running his chainsaw.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Robert C. Riddell, Jr., of Montgomery; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Roberta (Chris) Hilton, of Montgomery, Wendy (Randy) Wertz, of Muncy, and Amanda Stanton, of Hughesville; one sister & brother-in-law, Shirley (David) Doran, of Muncy; one brother & sister-in-law, Gene (Bonnie) Riddell, of Vera Beach, Florida; twelve grandchildren, David, Bobbe, Michael, Dakota, Ryan, Earl III, Robert III, Bailey, Gage, Collin, Meranda, and Kayleigh; fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson, Kai.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Harry W., Jr., and Richard E. Riddell; and two great-grandchildren, Peyton and a baby at birth.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 21 at Grenoble Funeral Home, 121 S. Main Street, Muncy. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 22 at St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, 196 Brick Church Road, Montgomery, with James Girven officiating.

Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Riddell, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.