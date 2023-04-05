Williamsport, Pa. — Robert "Bob" Stelene, 89, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at The Gatehouse in Williamsport surround by his family.

Bob was born on March 23, 1934 in St. Marys, Pa. He was the son of LaRue Stelene and Eva Walker. Bob was the second oldest of 11 children.

Bob is survived by his wife, Linda (Aderhold) Stelene, two children, LaRue "Charlie" (Kim) and Linsy (Eric Tran) Stelene, a grandson, Tristen Stelene, two brothers, Leroy and Kenny Stelene, and a sister, Michele Leiter.

Bob met the love of his life, Linda, in his later years, but that didn't stop him from courting her with poems and carnations. Of course, she fell for him and they enjoyed 36 wonderful and loving years of marriage together. Being a father was one of his greatest achievements. He enjoyed camping, dirt biking, fishing, and hunting with his son. He and his daughter enjoyed fishing, picking blackberries, swimming, and watching Penn State Football together. He prided himself on always making sure she never wanted for anything and always knew when she needed a hug.

Bob retired from Williamsport Wire Rope at 62 years old, but not before he proudly earned his high school diploma. He enjoyed retirement for a short time until he couldn't sit still any longer. He went back to work driving cars for Blaise Alexander for many years. During his free time, Bob enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, tinkering in the garage, or fixing up lawn mowers. He always had at least two of them in the garage!

Bob had a love for life. It showed everyday through his personality. He was loved by many people and is remembered for always offering a helping hand to anyone in need. Bob was a jokester and a kid at heart. He could light up any room with his positive attitude and bright-eyed smile. He always said he wanted to "beat the disease" and get back to fishing.

A memorial and celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the Nisbet Fire Hall, 166 W Village Dr, Nisbet, PA 17702. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lycoming Creek Angler's Club at 2079 Blair St, Williamsport PA 17701 or www.alz.org.

