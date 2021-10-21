Williamsport -- Robert "Bob" Saam, 76, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021.

Born July 8, 1945 in Williamsport he was the son of the late Truman Saam Sr. and Lorraine (Scheid) Saam.

Bob was a 1964 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. He was an outstanding wrestler and football player, winning the Ernie Smith Memorial Award in 1963.

Bob served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and is a Vietnam Veteran. Proudly serving between 1966 and 1968 with the 25th Infantry, he was stationed at a base camp in Cu Chi, 40 miles northwest of Saigon. Bob served with the Military Police. After returning home, Bob attended Williamsport Community College for two years before joining the Williamsport Police Department where he served as patrolman until he retired in 1988. Bob then worked for the United States Postal Service as a clerk then becoming a custodian and retiring in 2010.

Bob was a life time member of the American Legion post 623, Veterans of Foreign War Post 7863, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #29, Republican League, and the Newberry Independence Club.

Bob was a marksman with a talent for shooting all types of guns. He was an avid hunter and loved to go on hunting trips with his friends. He loved to golf, fish, and shoot registered skeet. Bob hosted the annual Butch and Bob’s Trout Shoot for over 20 years at his cabin on Pine Creek with his good friend Butch who preceded him in death.

He enjoyed spending time at his cabin on Pine Creek which he built from the ground up for his family and where many weekends were spent. Bob had many talents from reloading shells, making numerous wood making items in his garage for family and friends, and making homemade wine.

He was a wonderful husband to Sandy for 53 years, father, and grandfather to Caitlyn and will be missed by all his friends. He was the type of person to be there for you and to help you in any way he could.

Surviving is his loving wife, Sandra (Gehron) Saam; daughters, Lisa Saam and Amy Thatcher Saam; granddaughter, Caitlyn Thatcher; and brother, Truman “Skip” Saam Jr.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to the Sportman's Youth Shooting Program at Consolidated Sportman's of Lycoming County (CSLC), Attention: Mark Forsburg, PO Box 192, Williamsport PA 17703-0192.

Online condolences may be made on Bob’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



