Eagles Mere — Robert "Bob" Olson Smith, 88, of Eagles Mere died Saturday, September 3, 2022 at The Highlands Care Center, Laporte.

Born September 12, 1933 in Eagles Mere, he was a son of the late Joseph W. and Anna M. (Olson) Smith.

Bob was a graduate of Sullivan County High School, Class of 1951. Following graduation, Bob served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After returning home from the war, Bob was employed at Republic Aviation from 1962 to 1969. In 1970 he began a 30-year career as an independent over the road truck driver. He would then retire in 2011 from PennDOT after having worked there for over 10 years. Soon after retiring, Bob moved to St. Petersburg, Fla. While living there he enjoyed playing poker, shooting pool, and riding his three-wheel bicycle around the community.

Bob was a member of the New Albany VFW Post 384, previous commander of American Legion Post 601, Sonestown, and served as past chairman of the Sullivan County Democrat Committee. He was also a past member of the Terryville Fire Department where he was recognized for his heroic actions.

Surviving are five daughters, Patricia A. (Paul) Boswell of Wernersville, Mary R. Weller of Wernersville, Kathleen E. Smith of Jonestown, Rose M. (Louis) Gansell of Unityville, and Maureen F. Smith of St. Petersburg, Fla.; three sons, Thomas J. (Debbie McMahon) Smith of Laporte, Robert M. Smith of Jonestown, Daniel B. (Janice Eblerlin) Smith of Overton; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Shelby Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary R. Burke Smith; a son, John D. Smith; a sister, Jane Smith; a brother, Joseph Smith; and a son-in-law, Dan Weller; brother-in-law Andrew Spuler; brother in-law and sister in-law Joseph, and Kathleen Cullen.

The family will hold a graveside memorial service on Saturday, September 10, 2022, beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the Eagles Mere Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by combined veteran's organizations.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

