Montgomery -- Robert “Bob” Lyman, 83, of Montgomery died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at his home.

Born March 18, 1938 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Velma Fye and the late Owen D. Lyman. On September 16, 1961 he married the former Rinda Fisher, who survives. Together they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this September.

Bob served honorably in the United States Navy. He worked as a Service Engineer for E Keeler Company, Kibbe Boiler and retired from Detroit Stoker Company, Monroe, Michigan in 2000. Following retirement, he did consulting work for Trojan Tube Sales.

In his younger years, Bob and his wife were avid Harley Riders. They were founding members of “The Renegades” motorcycle club, and instrumental in starting the 9/11 Memorial ride which has successfully grown well beyond anything he ever imagined. Bob was also a life member of the Harley Owners Group, and a Mason.

While his job allowed him to travel the world, he continued that passion after retirement spending winters in Arizona with his wife, and of course, their Harley.

Bob was a proud Pop Pop, never missing his grandchildren’s events, and was excited about being a great-grandfather to another generation of family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Debbie Thompson (Jeff) of White Deer; one son, Richard Lyman, of San Francisco, California; three grandchildren, Tyanne Miller (Brock), and their children, Ava and Jace, of Cogan Station, Zachary Lyman (Alli Bucher), of Sunbury, and Benjamin Thompson (Candace) and their child, Ben Jr., of Louisville, Colorado.

In keeping with Bob’s wishes, there will be no services.

The family would like to send a special thank-you to neighbors, Rene and George Hite, and Heather and Jim Scarborough, for their sincere kindness that words can’t begin to describe.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown.

