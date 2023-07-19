Williamsport, Pa. — Robert “Bob” Klotz passed peacefully from this life into the arms of his Lord and Savior at Hillside Senior Living on July 16, 2023. He was blessed with 89 years of life.

Bob loved Jesus, his church, his family, trains of all sorts, classic cars, anything that reminded him of the 50’s, playing piano, and the U.S. Navy.

A 1952 graduate of South Williamsport Area High School, one of his first jobs was in the appliance department at Neyhart’s Inc. where he met his soon-to-be bride of 64 years, Margaret “Peggy” Mosteller. Together they constructed their house in South Williamsport. In the following years, he would hold positions at Sylvania, the U.S. Navy, and Litton Precision Products.

Bob was proud of his Navy service and leveraged his active-duty service to learn a great deal about electronics. He served aboard the USS Tappahannock & USS Pecatonica. His tales of service included climbing to the top of radar masts at sea to make essential repairs & getting failed sonar transponders back in action. As an avid photographer, Bob collected thousands of images of the places the Navy took him.

While working at Litton, he was awarded a U.S. Patent on October 7, 1969 for an innovative component that tunes microwave ovens.

In 1972, he founded R.K. Electric which he owned and operated until his retirement in 2004. Bob started R.K. Electric to service household appliances. Once established, he transitioned to servicing commercial restaurant equipment & HVAC systems. His uncanny ability to troubleshoot all types of mechanical & electrical equipment served him well through his career.

Bob was a Founding Elder, Senior Deacon, and Pianist for his church, Sovereign Grace Church of Muncy, for over 50 years.

Born Robert Ernest Klotz on July 10, 1934 to Albert William Klotz & Rose Anna Sonder, he married Margaret Marie Mosteller on October 23, 1955. They celebrated 64 years of marriage together. He is predeceased by Margaret (June 9, 2020) & his brothers Herbert & Wilbur Klotz.

He is survived by two children, Deborah Frey of South Williamsport and Jonathan (Susan) Klotz of Eldred Township; seven Grandchildren & nine Great-Grandchildren, AJ (Natalie) Frey (Abel & Uriah), Rob (Nicole) Frey (Bella), Dan (Randi Lynn) Frey (Avery & Emmett), Heather (Ryan) Newhart (Ainsley & Ocie), Olivia (Steven) Segear (Zane & Kimber), Kaitlyn Klotz, and Hannah Klotz. He is also survived by numerous nieces & nephews.

A graveside service to honor Bob’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22 at Wildwood Cemetery, 91 Wildwood Blvd, Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, to honor Bob’s life, you may make a donation to his long-time church – Sovereign Grace Baptist Church, 325 Yetter Rd, Muncy, PA 17756.

Online condolences may be made to Bob’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

