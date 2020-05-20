Muncy -- Robert “Bob” Brass O'Connor, 73, of Muncy, passed Saturday, May 9th. Bob was born April 8, 1947 in Muncy and was the husband of the late Donna Arlene O’Connor with whom he shared 43 years of marriage.

In his short time on earth, Bob’s journey was like a rock thrown into a lake: sending ripples outward which are still seen today. Whether shooting hoops with the kids or teaching people to save lives through his EMS classes, Bob had a zest for life. A wonderful storyteller and jokester, Bob’s humor and joy filled every room. He always had a smile on his face and was not only a mentor in the classroom, but outside as well. Offering a hug and giving to all was part of his one-in-a-million personality. He was a great man, true friend, devoted husband, adoring uncle, knowledgeable instructor, selfless volunteer, father to many, and general loving soul.

Bob is survived by a son; Ryan C. O'Connor and daughter-in-law Monica Izquierdo of Los Angeles, California, 2 sisters-in-law; Virginia A. Mahaffey of South Williamsport, Jacqueline L. Kinney of Williamsport, 2 brother-In-laws; Daryl R. Roupp of South Williamsport and Edward A. McCoy of Cogan Station.

Due to the COVID-19 virus a public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy maybe sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.