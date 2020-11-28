Williamsport -- Robert B. Miller, 80, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Surviving is his loving wife of 56 years, Judith B. (Britton) Miller whom he married on July 18, 1964.

Born January 30, 1940 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Oscar R. and Margaret H. (King) Miller.

Robert proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a talented and skilled carpenter working at Lundy Construction, J.B. Gibbons Construction, and Beam Enterprise. Robert was part owner of Spong and Miller Construction until retirement.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, scratching lottery tickets, and loved spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Kevin R. Miller, of South Williamsport, Deanna M. Sieg (Michael) of Frackville, and Heather M. Anthony (Shawn) of Williamsport; 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Savage.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no services held.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

