Williamsport -- Robert A. Walters, 72 of Williamsport, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born June 7, 1949 in Aaronsburg, he was a son of the late Nevin Stover and Elaine Wadsworth Eichenlaub Walters.

Bob was a graduate of Penns Valley High School and earned his certificate as an auto body mechanic from Williamsport Area Community College. He was employed as an auto body mechanic at Triple A Motors for over 20 years.

Bob, a Vietnam War veteran, served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Aaronsburg VFW, Loyalsock Creek Men’s Club and St. John’s –Newberry United Methodist Church. Bob was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet “Jan” Quick Walters; children, Michelle J. Souter (Edward, Jr.) of Williamsport and Robert A. Walters, Jr. (Amanda) of Williamsport; grandchildren, Allyssa L. Souter, Brianna R. Walters and Kayla E. Souter; sister, Marlene E. Norris (Chuck); brother, Gary Walters (Priscilla); nieces, Denise N. Altland (Perry), Cris A. Norris and Cimberly Besecker (Greg); nephews, Aaron Stevens and Patrick Walters, three great nephews, one great niece and 10 great great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Alexander Walters.

A memorial service will be held to honor the life of Robert on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry Street, Williamsport with his pastor, Rev. Lenore Hosier, officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West End Christian Community Center, 901 Diamond Street, Williamsport, PA 17701 or St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry St. Williamsport, PA 17701

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.




