Williamsport -- Robert A. Sykes, Sr., 88, of Williamsport passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021, peacefully with his children by his side.

He was the husband of the late Phyllis A. (Curchoe) Sykes, who predeceased him on October 31, 2020. Born on February 2, 1932, he was the son of the late Collins “Red” Sykes and Lois (Bower) Sykes. In addition to his wife, Phyllis, he was also predeceased by a son; Ernest “Ernie” F. Sykes, a brother; William “Bill” Sykes and two sisters; Grace Bowling and Shirley Adams.

Bob was a marine who served in the Korean War. He was a machine gunner with the First Marine Division. He earned 2 Purple Hearts. He also served as an honor guard for Dwight D. Eisenhower while in Korea. A modest man by nature, he declined an invitation by Time magazine to appear on their cover upon returning from the Korean War. Bob always had a smile on his face and was more than willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

Surviving are his three children; Robert A. “Bobby” Sykes, Jr., Cindy L. Benchino (Vince) and Don W. Sykes (Katrina), three grandchildren; Vincente E. Benchino (Jennifer), Robert A. Sykes, III (Kristen) and Jami L. Radcliff (Kurt), six great grandchildren; Vincente III & Lilana Benchino, Landon, Liam and Adalyn Sykes and Aria Radcliff. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.

