Muncy -- Robert Anthony Passero, 69, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home in Muncy.

Robert was born April 30, 1951 in Bellmore, N.Y. Robert was the second youngest child of 6 of the late Angelina Helen Ferraro and William George Passero.

Robert became a skilled builder, having built homes in and around Keuka Lake in New York State. In 1989, Robert moved to Pennsylvania where he continued his building trade. Robert’s Legacy lives on in Pennsylvania State Parks as much as his work can be seen as part of Governor Rendall’s park renovation era.

Robert had a life-long love for early automobiles, trains, great wines, 20th century antiques and American western films.

He also loved and took great pride in his sons Frank Anthony and Joseph Vincent Passero. Surviving in addition to his sons are two brothers, William Passero Jr. of Brooklyn, and Michael Passero of Florida; and two sisters, Jeanette DiSarno Law of Florida and Patricia Townsend of Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Richard J. Passero.

During Robert’s later years he found much comfort and support from his friends and fellow parishioners of the Pleasant View Wesleyan Church in Muncy.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, family would like contributions to be made to Pleasant View Wesleyan Church, Muncy.

Condolences and memories may be shared at Robert's memorial page.