Williamsport -- Robert A. Croffut, Jr., 67, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at UPMC Muncy with family by his side.

Surviving is his loving wife of 22 years, Debra A. (DeBrody) Croffut.

Born February 25, 1954 in Williamsport, he is a son of Bessie (Caputo) Croffut of Williamsport and the late Robert A. Croffut, Sr.

Bob was a graduate of Williamsport High School and served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy. He was a lifelong painter working as a self-employed contractor and for several other business establishments in the area.

Bob enjoyed tinkering with model cars, planes and trains. He was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs old western movies, going camping and building large bonfires. Traveling to the Outer Banks to spend time at the beach was a favorite vacation destination of his. Bob was a family man who will always be remembered for his calm, laid back, happy-go-lucky ways.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are two sons, Jason Croffut (Rachel) of Mt. Holly Springs and Justin Croffut of Leander, Texas; two step children, Lauren Wilson of Williamsport and Randy Welch of Picture Rocks; seven grandchildren, Emma, Xavier, Angela, Kaitlin, Jared, Sloane and Sabeen; three sisters, Sandi Angelo (George) of Nesbit and Patti Pentaris (George) of Greece and Brenda Binczewski (Joseph) of Montoursville; two brothers-in-law, Stephen DeBrody of Nesbit and Bruce DeBrody (Diana) of North Carolina; several nieces, nephews and a large extended family.

A memorial service to honor the life of Robert will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 17 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at Sanders. Burial will be held privately.

The family welcomes flowers or memorial contributions can be made in Bob’s name to Ronald McDonald House, 100 N. Academy Avenue Danville, PA 17822.

