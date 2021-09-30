Lewisburg -- Robert A. "Bob" Hively, 83, of Lewisburg and formerly of South Williamsport, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Riverwoods Senior Living Community.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Jean A. (Kepner) Hively on Jan. 14, 2010.

Born March 11, 1938 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Wilbur J. and Roxanna J. (Pauling) Hively.

Bob grew up on the family farm in Montgomery and was a 1956 graduate of Montgomery Clinton High School and attended Lycoming College. He retired in 2000 from Frey’s Tire Shop as the manager for 16 years and then worked part time at Lowe’s for more than 18 years.

Bob was a member of New Covenant United Church of Christ, Williamsport where he was very active in church activities such as the choir, was past council president, served as a chair for the congregational concerns committee, was building coordinator of the church and Journey House, and was member of the Fellowship of Carpenters. Bob was also a 50 year member of Bottle Run Grange and 75 year member of the Eagle Grange, and a member of the Pomona Grange and State and National Grange. Bob served on the Montgomery Historical Committee and was a member of the Montgomery Area Alumni.

Bob was a collector of die cast cars and had a collection of over 300 models. He also loved all kinds of trains and was an excellent cook at home and at church especially sauerkraut dinners.

Surviving is his daughter, Barbara A. Huggins (Gary) of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Kara S. Druckenmiller (Rev. Nathan) of Lewisburg and Kyle A. Huggins of Williamsport; and two great-grandsons, Landon and Louis Druckenmiller.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Nancy Lou Fry.

A funeral service to honor the life of Bob will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, October 2 at the New Covenant United Church of Christ, 202 East Third Street, with the Rev. Bradley A. Walmer officiating. Interment will be in the church Memorial Court Yard at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the church. Due to health concerns the family respectfully asks that masks be worn.

The family will provide flowers and suggests donations to New Covenant United Church of Christ 202 East Third Street, Williamsport, Pa., 17701 or to the Eagle Grange #1 Rt. 15 East Blind Rd. Montgomery, Pa., 17752.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

