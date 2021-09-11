Williamsport -- Rita M. Crawley, 96, of Williamsport died Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Embassy of Loyalsock.

She was born in Williamsport to Frank and Margaret Murray Bower on May 29, 1925. Rita was formerly from Grimesville Road and lived most recently in Montoursville, Pa.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 1992 by Harold L. Crawley, her Husband of 45 years; seven brothers and two sisters, Lavern, Benard, Harold, Paul, William, Robert, Thomas, Marguerite Bower Fredericks, and Joan Bower Zarzyczny Michael.

She is survived by her children, Bonnie Lee Frey of Montgomery and Bryan L. (Julie) Crawley of Alberton, Montana. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Bryan Frey, Nicole (Michael) McRae, Seth (Allison) Crawley and Ty (Kristen) Crawley and Kristy Frey; eight grandchildren, Paden, Corbin, and Dawson Frey, Brynn, Taylor and Shelby McRae, Chase and Rylan Crawley; and brothers Jack and Charles “Boots” Bower.

Rita loved spending time with friends and family especially the great-grandchildren. She was always ready for the next adventure, especially trips with her favorite niece Linette to the casino, traveling by car, bus, boat, train or plane it didn’t matter. When asked if she was ready, the answer was always yes even when she didn’t know what she was ready for.

Flowers will be provided by the family. In keeping with her wishes there will be no visitation. A graveside service to honor Rita’s life will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 14 at Montoursville Cemetery, 1401 Broad Street, Montoursville.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

