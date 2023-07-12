South Williamsport, Pa. — Rita June Fisher Beck, 89, passed into God’s hands on the morning of July 10, 2023.

Rita was born on June 20, 1934, the seventh of nine children to Italian immigrants Luigi Ricci and Mary (Turi) Ricci who resided in South Williamsport.

She is predeceased by her parents, her first husband, Gerald Fisher, as well as her second husband, Robert Beck, who passed away in October of 2021.

She will be deeply missed by her four children, Christine (Larry) Ricci Fladd, Gerald Fisher, Jr., Diane Mahonski and Lisa (Ed) Cioffi as well as her nine grandchildren, Rachelle Lorson, Gerald Fisher, Jonathan Fladd (Shawnta), Christopher Mahonski, Jaime White (Nathan), Patrick Cioffi, Lauren Mahonski, Maria Cioffi, and Christian Cioffi, eight great-grandchildren, Valdessa, Sonia (Cameron), Trynne, and Syvan Fladd, Julian Fisher-Stopper and Hudson, Harper, and Daisy White; stepchildren, Don Beck and Patricia Myers (Robert); step grandchildren, Kyle Beck, Michael, Robert, and Joshua Myers, and Jessica Peutl; and cat, Lucky, whom she adopted 16 years ago from the Lycoming County SPCA.

Rita’s family and friends will remember her for her gentle, compassionate nature. She spent the majority of her life as a home-health aide caring for the elderly. She was also an avid lover of animals and nature, specifically cats, birds, and squirrels. Her grandchildren distinctly remember painting watercolor flowers with her and feeding peanuts to the neighborhood squirrels from her back porch. She enjoyed volunteering with the SPCA in the cat room and at the annual Christmas booth.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor Rita will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 14 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 800 W. Central Ave., South Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Rita’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

