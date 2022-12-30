Williamsport, Pa. — Rita E. Lane, 95, formerly of Williamsport, most recently a resident of Norfolk, Virginia, passed on Dec. 23, 2022.

She was born in Jersey Shore on July 17, 1927, a daughter to the late Charles H. & Agnes M. (Albert) Eck. She was a member of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church and worked as a telephone operator for 44 years. She began her career at Bell Telephone and later moved to AT&T before retiring in 1998.

She was an active member of her church and community who participated in many social and charitable groups including the Duboistown Garden Club, the St. Lawrence Bereavement Committee, the Lions Club, and the Bell Telephone Pioneers. She had many hobbies including cooking, gardening, wreath making, and flower arranging. She and her husband of 66 years, James Henry Lane who passed on Aug. 9, 2018, spent time together reading for the blind, tailgating Penn State games, supporting exchange students in their home, and traveling throughout the U.S. and in Europe. She was a kind-hearted, generous person who loved spending time with friends and relatives alike.

She is survived by their son, Michael F. Lane of Norfolk, Virginia; brothers Thomas H. Eck of Bathleen, Georgia and sisters Elaine Dunne of McHenry, Illinois and Marjorie Kriner of Bloomsburg. In addition to her parents and husband, Rita is preceded in death by her son Joseph Paul Lane, and siblings Carl J. Eck, Josephine Letscher, Rose Mary Eck, David Eck, and John Eck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, 800 W Central Ave, South Williamsport, PA 17702, with Rev. Glenn McCreary officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to provide donations to either of the following: St. Boniface Bereavement Committee 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 (570) 326-1544 or the Dubiostown Garden Club c/o Darlene Stewart, 225 W 8th Ave., South Williamsport PA 17702.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

