Williamsport, Pa. — Rita C. Francis, 92, of Williamsport passed away Monday, July 24, 2023 at Valley View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Born September 17, 1930 in Hughesville, she was a daughter and the last surviving child of the late Ario T. and Cora E. (Clark) Fox.

Rita was a 1949 graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked for over 31 years as a preschool teacher at Wee Care Learning Corner, where she touched the lives of many. Rita was a faithful member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Williamsport.

She was a talented artist who found peace and joy in painting. An accomplished pianist, Rita had a deep appreciation for music and its power to evoke emotions. Her renditions of classical and contemporary pieces were a true testament to her talent and dedication. She enjoyed spending time at her cabin and creating memories with her family.

Surviving are three children, Linda D. Francis, Paul A. Francis III, and Brent D. Francis (Wendy), all of Williamsport; five grandchildren, Jessica Francis, Brock Francis, Erica Lambert, Tiffany Ferguson (Ethan), and Paden Francis; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Paul A. Francis, Jr. on November 26, 2022; five brothers; and four sisters.

A memorial service to honor Rita’s life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 844 W. 4th St, Williamsport. Interment will follow in Picture Rocks Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rita’s name may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 844 W. 4th Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

