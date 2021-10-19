Watsontown -- Rine G. Winey, Jr., 97, formerly of Watsontown, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Buffalo Valley Personal Care Home where he had been residing. Having lived in Watsontown for 49 years, he moved to Lewisburg in 2001 and resided at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village.

Born February 21, 1924 in Millersburg, Dauphin County, he was the son of the late Rine G. and Lottie (Walborn) Winey. In 1929 the family moved to Selinsgrove where he was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School in the class of 1942, and Susquehanna University in 1946.

He was married to the former Lois J. Derr of Sunbury on February 24, 1952 and they celebrated 47 years of marriage until her death on August 21, 1998.

He was employed at the First National Bank of Sunbury after graduating from college until 1952, when he accepted a position with the former Watsontown National Bank, now First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Over the years he served in various offices until he was elected president in 1983.

In October 1975 he was appointed to the Board of Directors of the bank and served as Chairman of the Board from 1989 until he retired in 1992. In addition, he served on the Sun Bancorp Board in Selinsgrove from 1989 to 1992.

While at Watsontown, he completed the American Institute of Banking classes and was a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University in 1956, where his thesis "Motel Financing" was selected for use by the Libraries of the American Bankers Association and Rutgers University. In addition, he graduated from the Senior Bank Officer's Seminar at Harvard College in 1975.

Interested in collector's plates, following his retirement from banking, he started a business "The Plateman," selling artwork at the Route 15 Market Center, Lewisburg from 1992 to 1999, when he continued it from his home.

He had served in a number of capacities in area banking groups, church and community activities, fund raising campaigns, and formerly served on the Watsontown Borough Council. He was a member of the Watsontown Jaycees and Watsontown Lodge #401, Free and Accepted Masons.

He was an associate member of the First Lutheran Church of Watsontown since 2005, where he was a former member for 53 years, and treasurer for 35 years. He served on their church council and the finance committee as chairman for several terms. He and Dr. Robert Funk were Sunday school teachers and headed the junior department of the Sunday school there for many years. Since 2005 he was a member of Christ's Lutheran Church, Lewisburg.

Surviving is a son, David S. Winey and his wife Alicia of Mount Joy; a daughter, Elaine Ann Winey; two grandchildren: Bret M. Winey and his wife Michelle of Lebanon and Michael D. Winey of Denver, Colorado; three great-grandsons: Carter, Bennett, and Griffin Winey; one great-granddaughter: Hadley Winey; two step-granddaughters: Bethany and Kara Schwartz; and two nephews: Timothy and Thomas Moorhead.

Preceding him in death besides his wife was a sister, Bettie G. (Winey) Moorhead of Martinsburg in 1993 and a daughter-in-law, Linda C. Winey in 2004.

In accordance with his wishes, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Watsontown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village Endowment Fund, C/O Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries, Office of Advancement, 798 Hausman Road, Suite 300, Allentown, PA 18104-9108 or at www.diakon.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.



