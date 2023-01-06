Cogan Station, Pa. — Ricky Dean Johns of Cogan Station died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia L. (Markle) Johns on Feb. 15, 2021.

Born May 27, 1957 in Williamsport, he was the son of Wayne G. and Eva E. (Burkholder) Scruggs.

Ricky was a graduate of Williamsport Area High School and received his commercial driver’s license. He was a truck driver for USA Trucking for many years. Ricky was an animal lover and in his free time he enjoyed surfing the internet, watching football, car racing, and taking care of his mobile home.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Jane E. Scruggs.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ricky’s name to the Heshbon Park United Methodist, 2898 Heshbon Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left on Ricky’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

