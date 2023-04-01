Montgomery, Pa. — Richell L. LeBlanc, 52, of Montgomery passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born February 19, 1971 in Muncy, she was a daughter of William E. and Donna C. (Shultz) Hampton, who both survive. On September 5, 1992, she married Pete J. LeBlanc, who survives. Together they celebrated 30 years of marriage.

Richell was a 1989 graduate of Montgomery High School and earned her associates degree from Penn College. She previously worked at Phoenix Data, Montgomery, and most recently at Pediatric Dentistry of Lewisburg.

She enjoyed planting flowers, baking cookies, and exploring outside with her grandchildren. Richell loved having family over for Sunday dinners. To know her was to love her. She loved everyone she met, and greeted them all with the most joyous and contagious smile.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Arissa (Drew) Stevens of Nisbet, and Tanner (Jill) LeBlanc of Montgomery; one brother, William Hampton of Haymarket, Virginia; one sister, Sabrina (Danny) Young of Birmingham, Alabama; three grandchildren, Everson and Bellamie Stevens, and Rhett LeBlanc; and her father-in-law, Raymond LeBlanc.

Richell was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Yvette LeBlanc.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy.

