Dushore -- Richard “Wally” Duane Bender, Jr., 65, of Wilkes-Barre, formerly of Dushore, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

Richard was born July 30, 1955 in Muncy and was the son of the late Richard Duane, Sr. and Freda A. (Snyder) Bender.

Richard served his country honorably in the Army during the Vietnam War. Richard was a truck driver for over 20 years who enjoyed deer hunting, working with wood and making furniture for his family members.

He is survived by his mother Freda A. (Snyder) Bender of Dushore, three sisters: Julie A. (Brett) Chamberlin of Dushore, Joan L. (Rick) Thorne of Athens, Connie J. Bender of Dushore and by a brother: David W. (Sally) Bender of Dushore.

A private memorial service will be held at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore with Pastor Christopher D. Long officiating. Military honors were accorded by the U.S. Army with the burial following in Fairview Cemetery, Dushore.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.