Muncy -- Richard W. Stackhouse, 63, of Muncy died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center of Danville.

Born November 21, 1956 in Muncy, he was the son of the late Guy Richard and Arlena Agnus (Shaner) Stackhouse.

Richard was a graduate of Hughesville High School class of 1974, soon after working at Lyons Auto Body Muncy for over 20 years. Later, he worked at Budman’s Auto body for 12 years. Since 1982 he has been a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Muncy Valley Lodge 866. Richard loved fishing, hunting, watching NASCAR (specifically Dale Earnhardt car #3), and the Minnesota Vikings.

Surviving is a brother, Guy L. (Nancy) Stackhouse of Benton; three nieces, Brenda Fry of Bloomsburg, Kelly Grabowski of Benton, Tessa Charles of Hughesville; an aunt, Sharon (Jerry) Pankhurst - Houseknecht of Columbus, Ohio, and several nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother Larry Stackhouse and his nephew Jared Stackhouse.

Services are being held at the convenience of the family.

