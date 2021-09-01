Pennsdale -- Richard W. “Dick” Cotner, 77, of Pennsdale died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at his home.

Born May 17, 1944 in Bloomsburg, he was the only child of George C. and Ann (Covert) Cotner. On July 11, 1964, he married the former Jane Johnson, who survives. Together they celebrated 57 years of marriage.

Dick was a 1962 graduate of Muncy High School and a 1964 graduate of Penn State, Wilkes-Barre, where he received an associate degree in electrical engineering. Dick served with the National Guard for six years. He began working for PPL in 1964 and became a system operator in 1969, retiring in 2000 after 36 years. Dick also enjoyed farming his land.

Dick was raised in the Lutheran church.

He was a member of the Muncy Lodge #299, F & AM and the Williamsport Consistory. Dick was a former member of the Zafar Grotto Rafaz Club, Williamsport. He was a former president of PALCO Federal Credit Union for many years and was a member of the board. Dick loved motorcycles, especially his Harley. Later in life, he enjoyed playing on the computer.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons and daughters-in-law, David R. and Shannon Cotner, of Watsontown and Daniel W. and Cori Cotner, of Pennsdale; five grandchildren, Spencer L., Riley C., Brenna E., Brandon W. and Amanda J.; and two great-grandchildren, Daxton R. and Meredith J.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 4 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Gary Weaver officiating.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy, PA 17756.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Cotner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



