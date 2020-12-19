Castanea -- Richard W. Brooks, 99, of 104 Grape Street, Castanea, passed away on December 17, 2020 at the UPMC Lock Haven Hospital.

He was born November 26, 1921 in Lock Haven to the late Russell and Pearl Prosbt Brooks. Richard was a 1942 graduate of the Lock Haven High School and had was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in WWII during both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters. He was united in marriage on December 22, 1945 to Eileen Reeder Brooks, who preceded him in death on November 10, 2012.

Richard worked as an auto mechanic for over 42 years with Adam Dickey in Lock Haven, retiring in 1983. He was of the Methodist Faith and had enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include two sons, Gary R. (Karen) Brooks of Lock Haven and Lee R. (Carol) Brooks of Zion. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister and brother in law, Richard and Helen Winkelman.

Private funeral services for Richard W. Brooks will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC, 121 West Main Street, Lock Haven. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Online thoughts and memories may be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or Yost-Gedon Facebook page.