Jersey Shore -- Richard V. Guglielmo, 68, of Jersey Shore passed away Sunday evening May 16, 2021 at his residence.

He was born March 29, 1953 in Philadelphia, a son of Gabriele and Philomena (Sylvestri) Guglielmo.

Richard attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and was a U.S. Army Vietnam Disabled Veteran. For nearly 10 years he was an Army Recruiter. Later in life he was a self-employed General Contractor and Certified Electrician. He was an active member of the VFW in Philadelphia and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 47 in Williamsport.

He was married December 30, 2001 to Teresa Nolan who survives. Richard enjoyed boating, traveling, Italian cooking, politics and Adult Link. He loved fishing with his boys and Sunday dinners with his family.

Besides his wife Teresa of nearly 20 years he is survived by five sons: Richard V. Jr. (Karen) of Baltimore, Maryland, Jamie (Sam), Anthony (Victoria) and Timothy (Terri) all of Williamsport and Matthew of Jersey Shore; two daughters Lynnann of Baltimore, Maryland and Julia of Virginia Beach, Virginia along with 13 grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Tomaszewski of Delaware County and one brother Robert J. Guglielmo of Florida, one Uncle Carlo Guglielmo of Philadelphia and nephews, Michael P., Scott J. Tomaszewski, and William “Billy” aka his Godson.

A mass of Christian burial was celebrated with Rev. Father Bert Kozen officiating on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Saint Luke's Catholic Church in Jersey Shore.

Interment with full Military Honors was held on May 26, 2021 at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pa.

To leave your fondest memories or condolences please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Guglielmo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



