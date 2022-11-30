Hughesville, Pa. — Richard Sullivan Miller, 85, of Hughesville died Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

Born May 21, 1937 in Norristown, he was a son of the late William Dudley and Edith (Sullivan) Miller. On May 21, 1960, he married the former Aline Stuart, who survives. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Richard was a graduate of Abington High School and of the former Penn State Ogontz, now Penn State Abington campus. He worked as an industrial engineer at Ametek – U.S. Gauge in Sellersville for many years.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Muncy. Richard was a member of the Second Alarmers Assn. and Rescue Squad of Montgomery County, Willow Grove, and of the Son Light House, Muncy.

Richard enjoyed reading and learning about the history of Gettysburg, which was one of his favorite places to visit. He loved going boating and fishing on Lake Wallenpaupack. Richard was fond of art and enjoyed painting.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Mark Phillips, of Muncy; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Wallace and Betty Jo Miller, of Florida and William and Ruth Miller, of Perkasie; three grandchildren, Scott Miller, Ellen Dincher and her husband, Andrew and James Phillips and his wife, Carrine; and two great-granddaughters, Kadance and Keeley.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased buy a son, Richard Sullivan Miller, Jr.

Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 6 at the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy, where the memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with his pastor, the Rev. Richard Robinson, officiating.

Inurnment will follow in the First United Methodist Church Memorial Gardens.

The family welcomes flowers however if desired contributions in Richard’s name may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy, PA 17756.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

